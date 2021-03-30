Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.37.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.75. The company had a trading volume of 416,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,320,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.36. The stock has a market cap of $618.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

