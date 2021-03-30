Beaton Management Co. Inc. Invests $348,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Square by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Square by 108.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $99,909,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.52.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,250.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,244,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,068,036 shares of company stock worth $247,980,080 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ traded up $4.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.81. The company had a trading volume of 187,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,716,597. The company has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a PE ratio of 328.86, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.37 and a 200-day moving average of $208.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

