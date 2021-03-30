Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 800 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.9% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,832 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,667 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,094 shares of company stock valued at $40,466,963 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.37. 221,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,296,883. The company has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.16 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.77.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

