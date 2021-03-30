Beaton Management Co. Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.62. 10,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,757. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.45.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.