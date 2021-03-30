Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.57 and last traded at $30.57. Approximately 391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 217,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHE. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sidoti lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,476.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.25 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,291.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 905 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,185 shares of company stock worth $177,113 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 773,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 61,513 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 71.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 87,825 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

