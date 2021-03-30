Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 168 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 672.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,306.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $406.12 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $270.10 and a 52-week high of $413.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $389.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

