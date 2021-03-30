Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 683 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHAK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,646,000 after purchasing an additional 500,504 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 125,165 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 79,550 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 79,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 128,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of SHAK opened at $110.78 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -165.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $903,563.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,265 shares of company stock worth $42,582,014. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.