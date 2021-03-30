Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $48,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1,110.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,267,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $75.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

