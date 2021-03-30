Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $72,000 in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 21,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

