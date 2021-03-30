Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,007 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,257,000 after purchasing an additional 269,541 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 157.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

URBN stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.25, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.