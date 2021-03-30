Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

RCL stock opened at $82.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.21.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

