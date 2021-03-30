Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Compass Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,400.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50 and a beta of 1.08. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $22.66.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

