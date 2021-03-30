Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $42.03 and last traded at $44.11, with a volume of 5460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

Specifically, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $27,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,238,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,003 shares of company stock valued at $43,033,515 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average of $80.50.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $614,547,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,484,000 after acquiring an additional 132,589 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 777,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after acquiring an additional 171,717 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,093,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,095,000 after acquiring an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

