BetProtocol (BEPRO) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00047496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,927.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.70 or 0.00636488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BEPRO is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

