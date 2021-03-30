BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BETRF stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. BetterLife Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus, and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat various types of cancer.

