Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Hits $0.83 on Major Exchanges

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Bintex Futures token can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $83,473.75 and $1.38 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00057619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.81 or 0.00252051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $549.24 or 0.00930255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00049675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00076007 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00030999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,754 tokens. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

