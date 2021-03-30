Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.18

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.18 and traded as high as $19.05. Bioanalytical Systems shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 58,444 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BASI. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bioanalytical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $209.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bioanalytical Systems news, CFO Beth Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $88,500.00. Also, COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 1,712 shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $31,843.20. Insiders have purchased 11,712 shares of company stock worth $192,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bioanalytical Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Bioanalytical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bioanalytical Systems by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 100,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Bioanalytical Systems

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

