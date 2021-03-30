Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 237.01%.

BIOC stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. 41,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,150. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Biocept has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on Biocept in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

