Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $27,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Biogen by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its stake in Biogen by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 10,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

BIIB opened at $276.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.