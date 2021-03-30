BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTX. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

NASDAQ BNTX traded up $8.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of -52.21 and a beta of -1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.57. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $131.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in BioNTech by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth $2,700,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in BioNTech by 28.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BioNTech by 328.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 76,131 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioNTech (BNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.