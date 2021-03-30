Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.08 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $529.77 or 0.00900211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.90 billion and approximately $2.08 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,849.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.86 or 0.00351497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00052029 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002021 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,693,775 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.