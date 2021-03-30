BitcoinZ Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 93.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $6,432.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 95.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.40 or 0.00254206 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00063152 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00089753 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,095,672,063 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

