Bitradio Trading 19.4% Lower This Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $51,763.02 and $3.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024438 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,784,446 coins and its circulating supply is 9,784,442 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

