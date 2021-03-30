BlackRock Inc. Buys 21,943 Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Greene County Bancorp were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,437.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GCBC opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

