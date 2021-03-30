BlackRock Inc. Buys 380,053 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 243.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,053 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.24% of Euronav worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EURN. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Euronav by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EURN stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. The firm had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

EURN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Euronav in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

