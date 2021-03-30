BlackRock Inc. Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 196,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,094,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,081,000 after purchasing an additional 298,714 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $108.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $112.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.