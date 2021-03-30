BlackRock Inc. Purchases 29,380 Shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in PDL Community Bancorp were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $133,000. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDL Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 0.44.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). PDL Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $16.47 million during the quarter.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

