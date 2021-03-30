BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,966 Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Solar Capital were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.48 million. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.