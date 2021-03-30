BlackRock Inc. Sells 152,424 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,424 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,774.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 118,834 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 77,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

BSET opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.60 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

BSET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET).

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.