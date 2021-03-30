BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MHN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 56,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

