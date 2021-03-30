Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.16.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $27.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $812.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.14 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

