Blox 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.36 Million (CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, Blox has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. One Blox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Blox has a market capitalization of $30.76 million and $1.36 million worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00047866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 7,128.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.38 or 0.00618374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00026233 BTC.

Blox Token Profile

Blox (CDT) is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blox is www.bloxstaking.com.

Blox Token Trading

