bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Trading 10.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s stock price traded up 10.1% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The company traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $33.02. 65,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,258,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Maxim Group cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in bluebird bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

