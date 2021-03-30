BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,596 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BOK Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $418,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in BOK Financial by 50.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 117,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 86.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 55,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

BOKF stock opened at $89.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $494.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

