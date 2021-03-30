Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Down 57.4% in March

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the February 28th total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOIVF opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. Bolloré has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02.

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Europe, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

