Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,211.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,351.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,203.08 and a twelve month high of $2,469.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,284.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2,033.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

