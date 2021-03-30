BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.08% from the stock’s current price.

BWA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Shares of BWA opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 84,006 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BorgWarner by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after buying an additional 103,244 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

