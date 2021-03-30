Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68, Yahoo Finance reports. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%.

Shares of Boston Omaha stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $33.77. 2,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Boston Omaha has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $903.35 million, a PE ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $1,560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

