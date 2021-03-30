Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to post $81.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.50 million and the lowest is $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial reported sales of $78.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year sales of $331.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $343.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $347.00 million, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $360.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. 5,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,565. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPFH. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH)

