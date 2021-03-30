Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.24

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 10198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Braskem during the fourth quarter worth about $2,281,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 21.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

