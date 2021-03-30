Brokerages Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Brokerages expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will post sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $6.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,929. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.57. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

