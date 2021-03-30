Brokerages Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.17 Million

Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report $95.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.00 million and the highest is $95.40 million. Qualys posted sales of $86.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $400.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $402.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $447.19 million, with estimates ranging from $437.00 million to $454.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Shares of QLYS traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.79. The stock had a trading volume of 275,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,626. Qualys has a 12 month low of $81.80 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.76.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $718,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,619,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,470 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,181,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,254,000 after buying an additional 107,752 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.