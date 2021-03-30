Brokerages Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.47. Repligen posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Shares of RGEN traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.90. 5,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. Repligen has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.12.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $9,740,703. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $80,850,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,606,000 after buying an additional 320,301 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $55,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,441,000 after buying an additional 239,625 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,746,000 after buying an additional 214,585 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

