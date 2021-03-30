Brokerages Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Target Price at $15.63

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

CROMF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

CROMF remained flat at $$12.54 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

