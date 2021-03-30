Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Target Price at C$52.07

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. CIBC reduced their target price on Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Marcel R. Coutu acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,613,036.

ENB stock traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$46.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,954,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,018,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$35.80 and a 52 week high of C$46.96.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$10.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

