Brokerages Set QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Price Target at $73.13

Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.13.

QTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $63.11. 344,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $52.88 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.94 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,758 shares of company stock worth $2,232,921. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

