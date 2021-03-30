Brokerages Set Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on SUUIF shares. CIBC cut Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Superior Plus from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of SUUIF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156. Superior Plus has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $11.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

