Brokerages Set Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Price Target at $13.33

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYBX shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,574 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the third quarter worth $45,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 39.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYBX stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.54. 527,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,902. The company has a market capitalization of $140.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.20. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. Equities analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

