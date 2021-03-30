Brokerages Set Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) PT at $28.50

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

VREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Varex Imaging stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,554. The firm has a market cap of $808.70 million, a P/E ratio of -36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $26.66.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth $149,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

