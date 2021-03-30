Brokers Issue Forecasts for BCB Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $233.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.60.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 38,201 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 309,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 34,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

